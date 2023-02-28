ADVERTISEMENT
ObiDatti campaign speak on Labour Party supporters attacked in Lagos

Ima Elijah

“Labour Party is aware of some egregious irregularities in the elections in several states."

The Labour Party's Presidential Campaign Council strongly denounced the politically motivated assaults on innocent individuals that occurred in certain areas of Lagos State on Monday, February 7, 2023.

On Monday night in Abuja, Obi-Datti PCC's Deputy Director General and Campaign Manager, Oseloka Obaze, expressed his regret that citizens would be subjected to humiliation solely for choosing to vote for their preferred political party.

The statement reads:It is most regrettable that political thugs would single out citizens who exercised their constitutional rights to vote for candidates or parties of their choice.

“In keeping with its core value of political decorum, the Labour Party thanks its supporters and indeed all Nigerians living in Lagos who have exercised their fundamental rights to vote according to the dictates of their conscience.

“Labour Party is aware of some egregious irregularities in the elections in several states.

The party will follow due process and must use constitutional means to address our grievances thus giving peace a chance.

“It will, however, remain resolute in its mission to change Nigeria, which is after all greater than all of us. We have to protect the peace while defending every vote.

“Governments at all levels must recommit to the constitutional responsibility to protect citizens within their territories regardless of their political leanings."

What LP is reacting to: According to emerging reports, hoodlums attacked residents of Lagos in the early hours of Monday on the assumption that they had voted for Obi and his political party.

Ima Elijah

