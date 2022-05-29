RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Obiano's wife wins APGA Anambra North senatorial ticket

Authors:

Nurudeen Shotayo

The former Anambra State First Lady emerged victorious after a close contest with her husband's former aide.

Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, ther former first lady of Anambra state (Premium TIMES)

Ebelechukwu Obiano, wife of the the former Governor of Anambra state, Chief Willie Obiano, has clinched the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) ticket for Anambra North senatorial district.

Mrs Obiano defeated her husband’s former Chief of Staff, Mr Primus Odili in the primary election held at the Chuba Ikpeazu Stadium, Onitsha, Onitsha North Local Government Area, on Sunday, May 29, 2022.

The Returning Officer for the election, Mr O. Ikenna, who declared the former First Lady winner, said she scored 152 votes while her closest rival, Odili got 120.

The election was contested by four aspirants as the former Commissioner for Information, Mr Tony Nnacheta, and one Mr Onwuteaka Sam Jnr got 2 votes apiece out of the 276 total votes cast at the poll.

Ikenna, however, commended the aspirants and delegates for their display of maturity throughout the course of the exercise.

