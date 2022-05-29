Obiano's wife wins APGA Anambra North senatorial ticket

Mrs Obiano defeated her husband’s former Chief of Staff, Mr Primus Odili in the primary election held at the Chuba Ikpeazu Stadium, Onitsha, Onitsha North Local Government Area, on Sunday, May 29, 2022.

The Returning Officer for the election, Mr O. Ikenna, who declared the former First Lady winner, said she scored 152 votes while her closest rival, Odili got 120.

The election was contested by four aspirants as the former Commissioner for Information, Mr Tony Nnacheta, and one Mr Onwuteaka Sam Jnr got 2 votes apiece out of the 276 total votes cast at the poll.