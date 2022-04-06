A former Chief of Staff to the immediate past governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, Primus Odili, has declared his intention to contest the Anambra North Senatorial seat on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the 2023 general elections.
Obiano’s Chief of Staff to battle his wife over Senate ticket
During his declaration at the Otuocha Local Government Area headquarters in Aguleri, on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, Odili said he would break the jinx of APGA’s inability to produce a senator from the district.
He added that his intention to contest the senatorial seat was not a sign of disloyalty to Obiano, but for the overall interest of the people of the area and APGA.
He solicited the full support of Ndi Anambra North senatorial zone while assuring them of a positive and responsive representation in the Red Chambers if elected.
Odili’s declaration came barely a week after his former principal’s wife, Ebelechukwu Obiano, declared her intention for the seat on the APGA platform.
He will also be contesting the seat with the current senator representing Anambra North Senatorial District, Chief Stella Oduah, who had also declared her intention to recontest on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
