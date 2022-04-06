Obiano’s Chief of Staff to battle his wife over Senate ticket

During his declaration at the Otuocha Local Government Area headquarters in Aguleri, on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, Odili said he would break the jinx of APGA’s inability to produce a senator from the district.

He added that his intention to contest the senatorial seat was not a sign of disloyalty to Obiano, but for the overall interest of the people of the area and APGA.

He solicited the full support of Ndi Anambra North senatorial zone while assuring them of a positive and responsive representation in the Red Chambers if elected.

Odili’s declaration came barely a week after his former principal’s wife, Ebelechukwu Obiano, declared her intention for the seat on the APGA platform.