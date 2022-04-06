RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Obiano’s Chief of Staff to battle his wife over Senate ticket

Authors:

Ima Elijah

He added that his intention to contest the senatorial seat was not a sign of disloyalty to Obiano, but...

Ebelechukwu Obiano, ther former first lady of Anambra state (Premium TIMES)
Ebelechukwu Obiano, ther former first lady of Anambra state (Premium TIMES)

A former Chief of Staff to the immediate past governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, Primus Odili, has declared his intention to contest the Anambra North Senatorial seat on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the 2023 general elections.

Recommended articles

During his declaration at the Otuocha Local Government Area headquarters in Aguleri, on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, Odili said he would break the jinx of APGA’s inability to produce a senator from the district.

He added that his intention to contest the senatorial seat was not a sign of disloyalty to Obiano, but for the overall interest of the people of the area and APGA.

He solicited the full support of Ndi Anambra North senatorial zone while assuring them of a positive and responsive representation in the Red Chambers if elected.

Odili’s declaration came barely a week after his former principal’s wife, Ebelechukwu Obiano, declared her intention for the seat on the APGA platform.

He will also be contesting the seat with the current senator representing Anambra North Senatorial District, Chief Stella Oduah, who had also declared her intention to recontest on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: I’ve not yet declared interest in Kebbi governorship race, says Malami

2023: I’ve not yet declared interest in Kebbi governorship race, says Malami

Obiano’s Chief of Staff to battle his wife over Senate ticket

Obiano’s Chief of Staff to battle his wife over Senate ticket

There is no time left to conduct primaries, Okorocha laments

There is no time left to conduct primaries, Okorocha laments

2023: PDP zoning committee to submit decisions to NEC

2023: PDP zoning committee to submit decisions to NEC

Train attack: 7 crew members missing as NRC records N80m loss

Train attack: 7 crew members missing as NRC records N80m loss

2023: El-Rufai acknowledges Tinubu’s ambition, prays God chooses the best for Nigeria

2023: El-Rufai acknowledges Tinubu’s ambition, prays God chooses the best for Nigeria

Lagos seals hospital where woman died during labour due to ‘incompetence’

Lagos seals hospital where woman died during labour due to ‘incompetence’

2023: CSOs reject call for Godwin Emefiele’s resignation

2023: CSOs reject call for Godwin Emefiele’s resignation

Senate extends 2021 budget implementation to May 2022

Senate extends 2021 budget implementation to May 2022

Trending

2023: Malami declares for Kebbi Governor, says he won’t betray his supporters

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami. (TheNigerialawyer)

Peter Obi’s declaration generated a lot of social media buzz, how popular is he in PDP? [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

Former Governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi. [Daily Advent Nigeria]

2023 presidency: My father would be happy to see Yahaya Bello win - Abiola's daughter

Ms Hafsat Abiola, Director-General, Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Organisation

Umahi wins as Appeal Court dismisses case, to remain Governor of Ebonyi

Gov Umahi (VanguardNGR)