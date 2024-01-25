ADVERTISEMENT
Obiano to be first Anambra governor facing corruption charges - Uzodike expresses sadness

News Agency Of Nigeria

He added that despite their political differences, he could still attest to the fact that Obiano did his best for Anambra.

Chief Joe-Martins Uzodike [The Nigerian Voice]
Uzodike, a former Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism under Peter Obi who spoke to journalists in Awka on Thursday, described Obiano as a good man with a large heart.

He said though Obiano booted him out of office as his first Special Adviser on Political Matters unceremoniously, he stood in solidarity with him at this time of trial.

According to him, “I was saddened when I saw my one-time boss being arraigned in Abuja.

“Those charges were avoidable if proper consultations and advice were sought”.

“They were largely first-term alleged infractions which were curable,” he said.

He sacked me from office, and till date, my briefcase and everything I went to work with that day are still in my office at the government house since 2015,” he noted.

“It is unfortunate that he will go down in history as the first Anambra governor to face corruption charges.

“But he did well, there are projects like the bridges, the International Convention Centre, Awka Stadium, and the Airport that are to his credit.

“The masses also voted his party and candidate as successor, which was a huge endorsement of his administration.

“I pray to our God almighty to give him the fortitude to go through his trial and Justice at the end,” he stated.

Obiano, 68, was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for alleged misappropriation of ₦4 billion while in office before Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court Abuja on January 24. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted bail till March 4 for continuation of the matter.

