Obi will challenge election outcome if there's foul play - Tanko

Nurudeen Shotayo

Tanko said his biggest fears is that some people may want to cause mayhem in order to disrupt the election.

Peter Obi
Tanko said this during an interview with The Punch where also talked about Obi's chances of becoming the next Nigerian president.

The former Anambra State governor was one of the frontline candidates going into the presidential election on Saturday, February 25, 2023, and the Campaign Spokesman believed he's the man to beat due to "the level of endorsements that" he got.

Speaking on what will happen if Obi doesn't win the election, Tanko said his candidate would concede if the process is free, fair and credible.

However, according to him, the party will explore every available legal means to challenge the results of the election if they suspect any foul play.

Tanko's words: "We are not afraid because we are democrats. A full democrat only exemplifies his character when he knows he lost in a free and fair contest. That’s what makes him a democrat. But if there is manipulation and he was denied victory, he has the right to challenge the process. However, if we lose in a fair and credible exercise, we will do what we ought to do as democrats. The caveat is for the process to be free, fair and credible."

