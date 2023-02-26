Obi will challenge election outcome if there's foul play - Tanko

Tanko said this during an interview with The Punch where also talked about Obi's chances of becoming the next Nigerian president.

The former Anambra State governor was one of the frontline candidates going into the presidential election on Saturday, February 25, 2023, and the Campaign Spokesman believed he's the man to beat due to "the level of endorsements that" he got.

Speaking on what will happen if Obi doesn't win the election, Tanko said his candidate would concede if the process is free, fair and credible.

However, according to him, the party will explore every available legal means to challenge the results of the election if they suspect any foul play.