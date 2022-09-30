Obi visits Wike, Makinde as PDP crisis worsens

Why does this matter: Wike hosted Obi on Friday, September 30, 2022, barely 48 hours after the official kick-off of the 2023 presidential campaigns.

Pulse reports that Obi had paid a similar visit to the Rivers State Governor back in June when they both discussed "vital issues of national interest” during a closed-door meeting that lasted for a few hours.

The former Anambra State Governor also met with Wike and his PDP allies in London on Thursday, August 25, 2022, with former President, Olusegun Obasanjo also in attendance.

The latest meeting between the two politicians is coming on the heels of a bribery scandal that broke out in the PDP.

Pulse reports that four National Working Committee (NWC) members of the party returned a total sum of N122.4 million 'mysteriously' paid into their accounts by the party's leader.

Meanwhile, sharing the pictures of the meeting on his Twitter page on Friday, Wike wrote, “It was nice hosting my brother @PeterObi once again.”

Although details and outcome of the meeting remain unknown as of the time of filing this report, it may not be unconnected with Wike's vow to ensure that he helps his party (PDP) lose the upcoming presidential election.

Obi meets Makinde: The Labour Party candidate also shared on his Twitter page pictures of his meeting with the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde.

“I was at Ibadan, and I visited my brother and friend, HE @seyiamakinde, the Governor of Oyo State as part of my consultations ahead of the 2023 general elections. We had very frank and constructive discussions. -PO,” Obi captioned the post.