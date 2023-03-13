Obi tackles Wike: 'You worked against me in Rivers state'

During his appearance on Arise Television on Monday, March 13, 2023, Obi claimed that despite Wike's opposition, he secured 50% of the votes in the Treasure Base of the Nation.

In Peter Obi's words: “In Rivers, where you know the Governor came out against me in everything, if the real votes in Rivers were counted, I won. I have over 50% of the votes, the other two parties were sharing the other.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Wike praised Obi just yesterday: Pulse had reported that Wike explained how Peter Obi became his hero in the just concluded presidential election.

He said Obi won in states where the PDP would have naturally won thereby ensuring that a Southerner emerged as the President-elect.