ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Obi superior to Tinubu, Atiku by wide margin - Osuntokun

Nurudeen Shotayo

Osuntokun said he doesn't see any basis for comparing Obi with Tinubu and Atiku.

Akin Osuntokun, the new DG of the Obi/Datti campaign council. [Twitter:POMA]
Akin Osuntokun, the new DG of the Obi/Datti campaign council. [Twitter:POMA]
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

In an interview with The Punch, Osuntokun said the Labour Party presidential candidate is head and shoulder above his counterparts from the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

While responding to the question on how Obi, a debutant in a presidential race, can match up with a veteran like Atiku and a renowned political strategist like Tinubu, the Obi/Datti campaign DG said his candidate is superior to the other two by a wide margin.

He noted that Nigerians will resist any attempt by politicians to buy their votes in the 2023 election, adding that the "spontaneous and overwhelming" support for Obi is an indication that the people are no longer comfortable with the old order.

Osuntokun's words: "I don’t think there is a basis for such controversy. Obi is superior to the two of them by a wide margin. This time, Nigerians will not accept to be bribed or bought by money. You have seen how people promote the popularity and acceptance of Peter Obi. It is spontaneous and overwhelming. That’s an indication that people have crossed that sort of backward politicking.

"Secondly, at the core of Obi’s campaign are the Nigerian youths, who have continued to play the role in all society. They represent and personify their own idea of what Nigeria’s leadership should be. One of the surprises we are going to have is the futility of buying votes. I have no fear in that regard."

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: I need Ojukwu's family blessing - Peter Obi

2023: I need Ojukwu's family blessing - Peter Obi

I didn't get any contract from Rivers govt - Secondus replies Wike

I didn't get any contract from Rivers govt - Secondus replies Wike

Obi superior to Tinubu, Atiku by wide margin - Osuntokun

Obi superior to Tinubu, Atiku by wide margin - Osuntokun

NDLEA seizes 1766.9419kg illicit drugs, arrests 296 suspects in Oyo State

NDLEA seizes 1766.9419kg illicit drugs, arrests 296 suspects in Oyo State

Ilorin residents demand new Naira notes

Ilorin residents demand new Naira notes

Documentary on Buhari to air on New Year day - Presidency

Documentary on Buhari to air on New Year day - Presidency

New Nigeria possible with Tinubu – APC Deputy National Chairman

New Nigeria possible with Tinubu – APC Deputy National Chairman

2023: 1.6m PVCs uncollected in Lagos – INEC

2023: 1.6m PVCs uncollected in Lagos – INEC

CAN mourns Pope Benedict XVI

CAN mourns Pope Benedict XVI

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The G5 Governors: Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, Nyesom Wike and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. (Daily Trust)

Tinubu strikes deal with aggrieved PDP governors in London

Peter Obi. [Vanguard]

5 southeast leaders who have openly opposed Peter Obi’s presidential ambition

The Presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. (Independent)

What Tinubu discussed with Wike, G5 Governors in the London meeting

Rotimi Amaechi, director-general of President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation

Amaechi opens up on supporting PDP in 2023