Obi superior to Tinubu, Atiku by wide margin - Osuntokun

In an interview with The Punch, Osuntokun said the Labour Party presidential candidate is head and shoulder above his counterparts from the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

While responding to the question on how Obi, a debutant in a presidential race, can match up with a veteran like Atiku and a renowned political strategist like Tinubu, the Obi/Datti campaign DG said his candidate is superior to the other two by a wide margin.

He noted that Nigerians will resist any attempt by politicians to buy their votes in the 2023 election, adding that the "spontaneous and overwhelming" support for Obi is an indication that the people are no longer comfortable with the old order.

Osuntokun's words: "I don’t think there is a basis for such controversy. Obi is superior to the two of them by a wide margin. This time, Nigerians will not accept to be bribed or bought by money. You have seen how people promote the popularity and acceptance of Peter Obi. It is spontaneous and overwhelming. That’s an indication that people have crossed that sort of backward politicking.