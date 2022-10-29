Obi promises to tackle unemployment, insecurity as LP flags off presidential campaign

He said he would tackle insecurity to pave way for economic growth and development.

The presidential candidate also pledged to create jobs for youths to lift them off poverty and deprivation.

“I assure you that if we come into power, we will address farmers and herders clashes and farmers will go back to their farms. We will tackle insecurity bedevilling the entire nation.

“We will also support youths because today, our youths do not have hope. We will support them to reduce the high level of criminality in the country,’’ he said.

Obi also promised to support agriculture in Nasarawa State to ensure food sufficiency and food security.

“The prices of goods will come down. Today many Nigerians are finding it difficult to feed themselves. If India can feed herself, Nigeria can also feed herself.

“We will also solve the flooding problem ravaging the country and ensure that there is adequate supply of electricity for industries to grow.

“When the LP wins, there will be no more strikes in universities. The government will comprise of youths and women. We will provide fertiliser to farmers across the nation,’’ he promised.

Obi called on Nigerians to vote for him and all candidates of the LP to enable them to revive the economy.

In his remarks, Mr Julius Abure, LP National Chairman, appreciated Nasarawa State’s people for coming out en-masse to support the party and its candidates to enable them to succeed at the 2023 polls.

He said the LP would deliver Nigeria from insecurity, unemployment, poverty, hunger and starvation.

“In 2023, we must change the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Pert (PDP).

“You all should have your Permanent Voter Cards so that you will be allowed to vote for candidates of your choice.

“Our presidential candidate is strong. We need an energetic and vibrant person. The nation has been suffering from economic hardship because of the wrong choice of candidates,’’ he said.

He called on the electorate to collect their Permanent Voter Cards and vote for LP to change the fortune of the country.

Earlier, Mr Alexander Emmanuel, Nasarawa State Chairman of LP, thanked the leadership of the party for choosing the state as the venue for the presidential campaign flag-off.