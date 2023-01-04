ADVERTISEMENT
Obi: Obasanjo’s endorsement, harbinger of better Nigeria to come – LP Chieftain

News Agency Of Nigeria

A chieftain of the Labour Party (LP) in Ondo State, Mr Stephen Adeyeri, has described the endorsement of Mr Peter Obi by former President Olusegun Obasanjo as a harbinger of better times to come.

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo and Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.
Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo and Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Obasanjo had in a letter on Sunday disclosed that Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, was his preferred candidate among the contenders jostling for the apex seat of power in the country.

The endorsement, however, elicited mixed reactions from political actors and watchers as some severely criticised the endorsement of the LP candidate.

In a statement on Wednesday in Akure, Adeyeri lauded Obasanjo and described him as a true lover of democracy and defender of the country.

He said the decision of the two-time former president reflected the wish of the masses.

Adeyeri, an LP candidate for the Akoko South West/South East Federal Constituency, said that it was only those who were against nation building that would pick offence from what Obasanjo had said.

“Baba is entitled to his own views on politics and others, and as an elder statesman, he wants the best for our dear nation,

“It is apparent that all is not well with Nigerians and we can’t continue to languish in excruciating pains”

“With the track record of Obi, I must say he has what it takes to pilot Nigeria and Baba Obasanjo has critically examined him and discovered the potential, sagacity and the wherewithal to move Nigeria from consumption to production,” he stated.

According to him, any right thinking person will not tag the former president, who is highly regarded in world politics as being inconsequential.

He assured the people in his the federal constituency of the better time to come.

“Since bigwigs are backing Obi for the betterment of the country, I want to assure the people of Akoko South West/South East Federal Constituency that the same wind of change will blow down to them very soon,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria
