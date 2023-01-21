ADVERTISEMENT
Obi meets traditional rulers of Southern Kaduna, vows to stop corruption

News Agency Of Nigeria

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, on Saturday in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, promised to stamp out corruption if elected as president.

He said corruption had been preventing Nigeria from realising its full potential, “hence the need to stamp it out.

“With your support, I will fight corruption and block all areas of revenue leakages.

“We will stop the wastages in government and start saving to rebuild our country.

“Opposition says I am stingy, but nobody has accused me or my running mate of corruption,’’ he said.

Obi restated his resolve to fight poverty as a way of reducing crimes.

“We must start pulling our people out of poverty because the more you reduce poverty the more you reduce crime,’’ he said.

The presidential candidate said he would work with traditional rulers to address security challenges facing Nigeria.

In his remarks, the Chief of Kagoro, Ufuwai Bonet, appreciated Obi for identifying with the people of Southern Kaduna.

He prayed to God for leaders that would address the numerous challenges confronting Nigeria.

