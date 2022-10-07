Obi launches campaign website, calls on supporters to donate

The former Anambra State Governor made the announcement in a post on his Twitter page on Friday, October 7, 2022.

The Labour Party candidate also used the medium to encourage his supporters to visit the official campaign website for the Obi-Datti Campaign organisation, adding that willing donors could also contribute their token using the platform.

Recall that supporters of Obi recently raised concerns about his continual oversees engagements, which they opined have stalled his campaign momentum at home.

This comes amid announcement from Labour Party leadership that the inauguration of its presidential campaign council had been put on hold due to the absence of the party's flag-bearer and its National Chairman, Julius Abure.

The duo of Obi and Abure are currently abroad where they're attending various political programmes on the invitation of Nigerians living in the diaspora.

Pulse reports that the frontline presidential candidate was on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, conferred with a honorary citizenship of Dallas by Mayor of Dallas, Eric Johnson.

Obi's tweet read: “I invite every member of the OBIdient Family, and every supporter of our march to a new Nigeria to visit. You can use that medium to support and donate in cash & kind to the campaign.