Obi is a tribal bigot, we can't vote for him - Miyetti Allah

The group also added that it has instructed every Fulani in the country not to cast their votes for the former Anambra State Governor.

Accusation against Obi: According to the group, the frontline presidential candidate represents 'Biafran interest', which would not bode well for the Fulani nation in Nigeria.

Mr Saleh Ahassan, the National Secretary-General of Miyetti Allah told The Punch in an interview that, as far as the group was concerned, Obi isn't among the candidates that should be voted for in the forthcoming elections.

Ahassan's words; “As far as we are concerned, we know those we cannot vote for. You see that they call Obi or OBidient, any Fulani man who votes for him must be questioned because he may not be a true son of the soil.

“Obi represents the Biafran interest. So, we know those we cannot vote for and those that cannot be president of Nigeria. He is a tribal bigot,” he stressed.

Alhassan also recalled an incident that happened in Anambra State when Obi was the governor, alleging that he, “destroyed the businesses of northerners and chased plenty Hausa and Fulani people from entering Anambra”.

Obi's camp reacts: Reacting to the development, the spokesperson for Peter Obi Support Network, Mr Jones Onwuasoanya, argued that Obi was a nationalist whose interest was only with Nigerians.