Obi believes Saturday election offers rare opportunity to reset Nigeria

Obi said the day would allow Nigerians to press reset button and reboot the country by installing new set of leaders into governance who will deliver security of life and properties as well as economic and political freedom.

The former Anambra State governor also stated his conviction about Nigeria's abundance of human capital required to pilot the affairs of the country in the right direction but lamented that the country is “bedeviled by the impunity of a few individuals who have perfected the dubious act of state capture.”

He made these known while engaging with supporters in a session on Zoom, where he also added that issues of national interest needed urgent deliberations and that the process will be set in motion from next week Saturday.

Obi's words: “Fellow Nigerians, we are down to crunch time – seven days to the main day. Our strength is in our diversity. We need to reset and reboot Nigeria in all ramifications – leadership and governance, security of life and properties, economic and political freedom.

“We must celebrate our shared values and responsibilities. In this march to freedom, I have not come out for myself! I have come out for the millions of youths that are losing hope in our beloved country! Datti and I, wish to deliver a new Nigeria that is possible!

“I have come out for the millions of women who are afraid of tomorrow and what it holds for them and their children! I have come out for the poor who are asking whether it’s a sin to be a Nigerian! For them, I have come! For them, Datti has come!"

Speaking on his security plans, the Labour Party candidate said he would tweak the national security architecture through holistic reform of the security sector and governance.