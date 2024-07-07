Obi, Atiku, Kwankwaso must unite to kick out Tinubu in 2027 - Ex-APC chieftain

He appealed to former Vice President and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi of the Labour Party and New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP)'s Rabiu Kwankwaso to forge an alliance against the ruling party.

The aforementioned trio were Tinubu's opponents in the 2023 contest, polling a combined over 14.5 million votes to hand victory to the former Lagos State Governor who got over 8.7 million votes.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday, July 7, 2024, Lukman lent his voice to the proposed merger among the main opposition parties.

He also listed the former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former governors Nasir El-rufai, Rauf Aregbesola, Kayode Fayemi and Ibikunle Amosun, among other political leaders heavyweights that should be part of the big merger.

He noted that building the kind of united front capable of moving Nigerian democracy forward requires selflessness on the part of the political class.

Lamenting the current situation of the country, Lukman condemned a situation where the ruling APC promised to provide the needed leadership to fight corruption but has otherwise legitimised higher level graft in the country.

“What is the future of democracy in Nigeria? Is there any prospect that it can produce leaders who are responsive to national challenges? Being responsive is basically about ensuring that public expenditures are oriented to tackle challenges facing citizens. What are the challenges facing Nigerians today? Poverty, unemployment, insecurity, drugs and substance abuse, millions of out-of-school children in the North, etc. Not to talk of the additional problems of inflation and the crash of the value of incomes especially in the last one year under the leadership of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Although some officials of the government of President Asiwaju Tinubu have attempted to explain the current hardship Nigerians are facing with reference to the bad economy inherited from the previous administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, the reality is that both are APC Governments. If anything, APC became very popular in Nigeria on account of the failings of the PDP. What were the failings of the PDP? The failings of the PDP are reflected in the same way today’s challenges are manifesting. If the truth is to be told, whatever was the failings of the PDP in 2015, it was less grievous than what it has become under APC in 2024.

“No doubt, former President Buhari had his problem as a leader. However, whatever was estimated to be his failure should be the shared responsibility of APC leaders in varying degrees, including President Asiwaju Tinubu. No leader of APC should attempt to distance himself/herself from the failure of the Buhari era, certainly, not President Asiwaju Tinubu.

"In one way or the other, APC leaders, without exception, are ‘beneficiaries’ of the Buhari era, just as some of them could claim to be victims. On balance however, APC leaders benefited more from the Buhari era than being victims. At least electorally, former President Buhari made it possible for APC to defeat the PDP.

"Without former President Buhari, the defeat of PDP in 2015 would have been almost impossible, and by extension, arguably, would have been difficult, if not impossible for President Asiwaju Tinubu to become President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Unfortunately, having defeated the PDP in 2015, APC failed to produce the needed collective leadership required to manage the machinery of governments produced by the party at all levels. Gradually, APC succeeded in turning democracy on its head.

"Instead of producing democratic leaders, elected leaders increasingly became emperors and overlords. State machinery became captured and privatised to almost exclusively only serve the interests of elected representatives," the missive read in part.

Until a few weeks ago, Lukman was an APC chieftain, who served as the National Vice Chairman of the party and Director General of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF).