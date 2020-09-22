According to him, the outcome of the elections is not just a victory for Obaseki, but a huge victory for the people of Edo State and for democracy.

The SSA also applauded Edo citizens for their peaceful conduct during the election which was described as a “credible process” by the British High Commissioner to Nigeria in a congratulatory message to the governor.

Destiny Odeh assured the people of Edo State that the second term is a new beginning to a continued legacy of good governance. The landslide victory of Governor Obaseki which he believes marks the end of the infamous godfatherism in the state was a testimony to his reputable accomplishments and a reflection of the overall contentment of the masses.

Senior Special Assistant to Governor Godwin Obaseki, Hon. Osamudiamen Destiny Odeh

With regard to what the future holds for Edo State, Destiny states with confidence that in the next four years, Obaseki will prove his commitment to advancing the state as he has done in his first tenure. This commitment is evidenced by the quality of people working with him and his special interest in engaging the best, brilliant young minds in the state to move it forward.

“Edo people have done their part by handing him the mantle for a second time which is a show of their confidence in him; it is Obaseki’s turn to prove himself and he will do so without fail.”

