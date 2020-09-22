The election which positioned the governor for a second term was, according to him, a reinforcement of a consensus among the people that the governor had done a good job at fulfilling their desires and is thus worthy of their trust.

In furtherance of that, Hon. Ikponmwosa gave them the guarantee that Obaseki was not going to renege on his promises as he has their best interests at heart. The next four years will prove his commitment to good governance and development for the state in all areas.

“The people of Edo State have voted and they have made their voices clear. Now, the baton has been passed to Governor Obaseki to continue the race and you can rest assured that he will race until the finish,” he said.

Hon. Ikponmwosa Ray Odeh, Senior Special Assistant to Governor Obaseki

“He has shown his loyalty to the people and as they have trusted him to lead them on, he will not betray their trust. Obaseki is a man of words and action and he will maintain that reputation.”

He also expressed his conviction that working with him for the next four years will yield positive results for the people and for the state.

