Obaseki said on Thursday that a vote for President Muhammadu Buhari was a vote for him and would translate to better life for Edo residents.

“This election is about APC and President Muhammadu Buhari, as a victory for the President is a victory for Obaseki.

“It will enable us to continue our development projects in the state to make life better for Edo people,” he said.

At Ward 3, the governor commended the party faithful for their loyalty and urged them to do more by winning the hearts of more people using the achievements of the APC-led government in the state.

He assured that his administration would in five weeks time, develop the design and award contract for the reconstruction of Power Line Road in Uwelu area of the state.

The governor also assured that the contractor handling the Textile Mill road project would return to site by Jan. 14, while the failed portion of Okhoro road would be fixed.