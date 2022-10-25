RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Obaseki says Nigeria will break up if APC wins 2023 presidential election

Bayo Wahab

Obaseki says he does not know how Nigeria would recover from the damage the ruling party has done to the country.

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki [Edo State Government]
Obaseki said no right-thinking Nigerian would vote for the APC again in the forthcoming general election.

The governor said this on Monday, October 24, 2022, at the inauguration of the Edo State Peoples Democratic Party’s Campaign Council in the state.

Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki. [Twitter/@GovernorObaseki]
The Governor's Words:This will be an easy election for us if we campaign right because honestly our heads should be examined as citizens of Nigeria if we contemplate voting a government like APC.

“In fact like I said, God forbid APC comes into power, this country will break up, this country will fail but it has already failed because nobody has done the kind of damage the APC has done on this country. I don’t know how we will recover.

“My heart is beating. By the time president Atiku comes into power we will not be able to sleep but to work day and night. As I speak to you today, the debt of this country is going to 60 trillion, when are we going to get out of it? Every day, every month they are printing (money).”

Obaseki also expressed confidence about Abubakar Atiku’s presidency saying the former Vice President has what it takes to bring Nigeria on the path of good governance.

Obaseki tackles Obidients: The governor also took a swipe at Obidients who are supporters of the former governor of Anambra state and presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

“People who say they are Obidients, of course, they will be but they will run out of steam. We know how to manage elections, how many people have been able to do what we are doing? They can’t even form their campaign council not to talk about having a timetable for election, you get it,” Obaseki said.

The Edo governor used to be an APC chieftain, he dumped the ruling party for the PDP in 2020 after failing to get the party’s ticket ahead of the September 2020 governorship election in the state.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

