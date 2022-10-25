Obaseki says Nigeria will break up if APC wins 2023 presidential election

Obaseki said no right-thinking Nigerian would vote for the APC again in the forthcoming general election.

The governor said this on Monday, October 24, 2022, at the inauguration of the Edo State Peoples Democratic Party’s Campaign Council in the state.

Pulse Nigeria

The Governor's Words: “This will be an easy election for us if we campaign right because honestly our heads should be examined as citizens of Nigeria if we contemplate voting a government like APC.

“In fact like I said, God forbid APC comes into power, this country will break up, this country will fail but it has already failed because nobody has done the kind of damage the APC has done on this country. I don’t know how we will recover.

“My heart is beating. By the time president Atiku comes into power we will not be able to sleep but to work day and night. As I speak to you today, the debt of this country is going to 60 trillion, when are we going to get out of it? Every day, every month they are printing (money).”

Obaseki also expressed confidence about Abubakar Atiku’s presidency saying the former Vice President has what it takes to bring Nigeria on the path of good governance.

Obaseki tackles Obidients: The governor also took a swipe at Obidients who are supporters of the former governor of Anambra state and presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

“People who say they are Obidients, of course, they will be but they will run out of steam. We know how to manage elections, how many people have been able to do what we are doing? They can’t even form their campaign council not to talk about having a timetable for election, you get it,” Obaseki said.