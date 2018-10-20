Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Obasanjo says Atiku's duties as Vice President were too much for him

Obasanjo says Atiku complained that his duties as Vice President were too much for him

Days before he endorsed him for the 2019 presidential elections, Obasanjo revealed in an interview why he gave up on Atiku.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Obasanjo says Atiku's duties as Vice President were too much play Atiku Abubakar (left) and Olusegun Obasanjo may have recently reunited, but they've had a strained relationship for years (Pulse )

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

Former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, has revealed that his former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, was too overwhelmed by the duties of his office when they both governed the country between 1999 and 2007.

The two sensationally fell out during their administration as Obasanjo accused Atiku of being corrupt while Atiku stood in the way of Obasanjo's doomed third term ambition.

Their personal beef almost denied Atiku a chance to contest in the 2007 presidential election which he eventually lost to Umaru Musa Yar'Adua, a candidate believed to have been handpicked by Obasanjo.

Obasanjo had been a vocal campaigner against Atiku's presidential ambition since then and vowed in August 2018 that he'd never be on the same side with his former deputy.

The former president has since gone back on his word and publicly endorsed Atiku for the 2019 presidential election last week.

However, just days before that public endorsement, Obasanjo had revealed a little bit about his experience with Atiku when they were both in government.

While speaking during an interview on 'The Talk', a program anchored by Seun Adebajo, Obasanjo disclosed that Atiku complained about taking on too many responsilities as the nation's Number 2 citizen.

He revealed that he had big plans to mentor Atiku to take over as president, but gave up on him because 'his judgement was not right'.

He said, "What people have forgotten very easily was that Atiku didn't want to become even a Vice President. He was elected as a governor.

"Now judging from the experience that I had, I thought, 'Okay what we should do this time is take somebody who it doesn't matter what has been his experience, I can mentor him'.

"And then he can learn over a period of time that we'll be in government together. And with a bit of luck, he can then take over from me.

"That was my plan. And my plan was that the first term, he would be given a lot of work to do domestically and Atiku even complained that I've given him too much to do which was intentional.

"My second term, my idea was that okay, having prepared him for the domestic, I want one year for him to visit to represent Nigeria at the ECOWAS, one year at the AU, one year at the UN so that he's fully prepared.

"The first thing I found was that his judgement was not right and, on a number of occassions, I pointed this out to him.

"As president of Nigeria, there are certain things that you should not do. I believe it was too much for him to be able to understand and to learn. So, I gave up."

Atiku-Obasanjo reunion

Atiku was elected the presidential candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) at the party's national convention in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on October 7.

After a peace meeting with Obasanjo days later, the former president announced that he has forgiven the sins of his former deputy because he has shown remorse and learnt good lessions.

He's is now backing Atiku to boot President Muhammadu Buhari out of the Presidential Villa next year because he believes he can do a better job.

The 2019 presidential election, scheduled for February 16, 2019, is expected to be keenly-contested between Atiku and President Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Obasanjo joins Buhari's campaign team in Abujabullet
2 Pulse Opinion Has Governor Ambode gone to sleep since he lost the APC...bullet
3 17 parties submit presidential, NASS list to INEC as deadline loomsbullet

Related Articles

Senator Murray-Bruce says Nigeria is on life support, urges Nigerians to vote for Atiku
The Fayose Show, Hauwa Liman and other top stories of the week
Buhari confesses he admires Jonathan for conceding defeat in 2015
Saraki to contest for Senate seat after losing PDP's presidential ticket
Atiku vows to create wealth for Nigerians if elected President in 2019
Obasanjo joins Buhari's campaign team in Abuja
Atiku vows at least 40% of his cabinet would be women, youths if elected President
Presidential candidate, Eunice Atuejide, says Buhari is the worst president Nigeria will ever have
"Since men have failed Nigeria, give women a chance", says presidential candidate, Adesanya-Davies
Sowore accuses Donald Duke of supporting Abacha's military regime over return of democracy

Politics

Senator Shehu Sani dumps APC
Senator Shehu Sani dumps APC
Peoples Democratic Party banner
PDP warns against submission of unauthorized names to INEC
I wont step down - Ekiti APC guber candidate, Bamidele
Ekiti tribunal admits 10 LG, 109 wards electoral materials as exhibits
INEC bars 23 political parties from Osun governorship election
INEC insists no extension of deadline for submission of candidates’ list
X
Advertisement