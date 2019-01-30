Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has explained that he did not described the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar as a saint.

According to The Cable, the former President said this during the 75th anniversary celebration of the Island Club, Lagos state.

Obasanjo, who said that Atikiu has taken responsibility for his mistakes and asked for forgiveness, added that Jesus himself is not perfect.

The former President openly endorsed the PDP presidential candidate in 2018 and promised to help him sack President Buhari.

“Atiku never claimed to be a saint and I never described him as such. I will never so describe any human being alive let alone calling him a Messiah.

“On an occasion in the past when I said that someone was not a Messiah, some Nigerians out of bad belle were up in arms. For me, as a Christian, the only Messiah I know and have is Jesus Christ and even then, the man aspect of Him was imperfect while the divine aspect of Him was perfectly messianic.

“I must reiterate that Atiku is not a saint and who is? But from what I know of Atiku, he will be a performer in all respects. I can say that again from my personal experience.

“A leader must be honest to himself and to the people he serves or he wants to serve. He must identify and acknowledge his situation, mistakes, shortcomings and inadequacy; show remorse where and when he has erred, seek forgiveness and repent; and not passing the bulk or keep blaming others and fail to accept responsibility.

“Atiku accepts responsibility for his mistakes, shows remorse and seeks forgiveness from his political party and subsequently from Nigerians. He asked for forgiveness from me and as a believer, a Christian as such, I forgave him in accordance with the teaching and instruction of my Saviour.

“If anybody blames me for forgiving Atiku, I leave such a person with God Almighty, especially as both Christian and Islamic clerics joined Atiku to visit me to seek forgiveness. Anybody who does not forgive when forgiveness is sought with contrite heart cannot be a true believer and should not expect the forgiveness of God.

“As a leader, you must understand the fundamentals of the problems you have to solve and be courageous, visionary and ready to reach out sufficiently to build a credible team of experts, knowledgeable men and women, concerned and interested citizens and non-citizens to work hard and tirelessly for solutions that will benefit all Nigerians and indeed Africans and humanity.

“He must have ability to build a credible team, lead them, listen to them and give them enough leeway to achieve and make meaningful contribution without abdicating his responsibility. He must be accessible to them. From my personal knowledge of Atiku, he has these qualities,” Obasanjo said.

Daily Post reports that Atiku Abubakar, Senate President, Bukola Saraki, PDP National Chairman, Uche Seondus, Bode George, Lagos PDP governorship candidate, Jimi Agbaje, ex-Governor Liyel Imoke were at the event.