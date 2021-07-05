Obasanjo recommends 'Yaba Left' to people who say he's forming a new party

Obasanjo, who famously tore his PDP membership card to shreds in 2015, hasn't been affiliated to any political party since the 'ripping apart' incident.

Last week, some mediums ran with the news that Obasanjo intends to float a political party that would give the powerful duo of APC and PDP a run for their money.

Reacting through his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, the ex-president says he is done with politics and that the reports were a fabrication.

There is “no plan to float a new political party now or in near future," Obasanjo declares.

He adds that “in my part of the world, when you say goodnight in a place, you do not go back there and say good evening.

"The one who reported that may need to visit Yaba Left. And those who believe it can believe that their mothers are men.

“I’m done with partisan politics, but by my position in Nigeria and in Africa and without being immodest and indeed in the world, my door must be open and it is open to any individual or group of individuals who want to seek my opinion, view or advice on any issue or matter and I will respond to the best of my ability, without being part of that individual or group.”