Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has been very critical of the administration of incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari, a mannerism he shares with First Lady Aisha Buhari.

Since her husband’s civilian administration kicked off in 2015, Mrs. Buhari has never wasted an opportunity to drag her husband and some unnamed members of his team, to the cleaners.

And Obasanjo says that’s a good thing.

“It is nice that the president’s wife is talking. I think she did well, and maybe she should also have a pillow talk with the president,” Obasanjo said when Funke Fadugba, leader of Penpushing Media, paid him a visit at his residence in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, on Monday, June 3, 2019.

“I believe every Nigerian family, individual, group is entitled to legitimate livelihood. It is the responsibility of all to make sure we have a dignified life. That should be our aim collectively”, Obasanjo added.

Battle of the Generals

In January of 2018, Obasanjo issued a letter to Buhari, warning him not to seek a second term in office. The letter tore into Buhari, labelling him a failure who should “dismount from the horse”.

Buhari’s relationship with Obasanjo has remained frosty since the letter.

The president has also insinuated time and again that he could probe Obasanjo for an alleged mismanagement of $16bn earmarked for the power sector during Obasanjo’s era as president from 1999 to 2007.

Both men were former military presidents of Nigeria at different times and fought wars alongside the other.

Aisha Vs Buhari

In October of 2016, Mrs. Buhari told the BBC that her husband and his administration are being held hostage by a cabal.

On Friday, January 19, 2018, Mrs. Buhari reposted video links wherein the speakers were taking President Buhari and the administration he heads, to the cleaners.

In October of 2017, Mrs. Buhari said the Aso Rock clinic which should be tending to the first family and the presidency, is so poorly equipped, it can’t boast of a syringe.

On October 7, 2018, Aisha Buhari launched a scathing attack on her husband’s political party, the APC, over developments in her home state of Adamawa.

And in May of 2019, Mrs. Buhari called the Social Investment Program (SIP)—a signature initiative of her husband’s administration--a failure...a scam.

“I don’t know where the social investment worked. Maybe it worked out in some states. In my own state, only a local government benefited out of the 22 LGAs. I didn’t ask what happened and I don’t want to know but I can say it failed woefully in Kano. We have a lot of women who do business locally due to the cultural thing in the north, they are at home doing their businesses. Some are millionaires, some have thousands of Naira, they need the assistance but they did not get it. Most northern women do not belong to any market association.

“I was expecting that N500 billion to be utilized in different methods in the north for the aim to be achieved. I don’t know the method they used but most of the northern states did not get it", Aisha said.

The First Lady continues to use her Twitter and Instagram accounts as bully pulpits from where she launches scathing attacks on her husband’s administration.

Obasanjo thinks she could use a pillow talk to finally sort it all out.