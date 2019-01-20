Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has commended President Buhari for appointing a new Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammad Adamu.

Obasanjo gave the commendation during his state of the nation address on Sunday, January 20, 2019.

Adamu was appointed as the new police boss following Ibrahim idris’ retirement on Tuesday, January 15, 2019.

The former President said “I personally commend the President for yielding to popular outcry to let the former Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Kpotun Idris, go when he is due as he had the track record and history of being assigned to rig elections for the incumbent. It was alleged that he was sent to Kano for that purpose in 2015.

“He was already deploying his Commissioners of Police on similar mission before his exit. We must all encourage the new Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to tread the path of professionalism, even-handedness, respect and new image for the Police.

“Finally, those Nigerians that are being intimidated or threatened by this Administration must trust in God and stand firm. Tough times do not last forever, but tough people invariably survive tough times.

“This is a tough time for almost all Nigerians in different respects, but the people’s will shall triumph. All people who have registered to vote with their PVCs must never allow anybody or anything to deny or deprive them of the right of performing their fundamental civic duty of voting and sustaining democracy.

“Establishment of democracy and its sustenance is second to attainment of independence in our political life, leaving out the victory of the civil war. We shall overcome.”

Abacha days are back

Former President Obasanjo also warned that the current administration has shown that it will not stop at anything to cover what he termed the inadequacies of Buhari’s government.

He said that the things that happened during the regime of one of Nigeria’s military rulers, later Gen. Sani Abacha, are re-occurring.

According to him, “Today, another Abacha Era is here. The security institutions are being misused to fight all critics and opponents of Buhari and to derail our fledgling democracy. EFCC, Police and Code of Conduct Tribunal are also being equally misused to deal with those Buhari sees as enemies for criticising him or as those who may not do his bidding in manipulating election results. Criticism, choice and being different are inherent trade mark of democracy. If democracy is derailed or aborted, anarchy and authoritarianism will automatically follow.

“Today, as in the day of Abacha, Nigerians must rise up and do what they did in the time of Abacha. Churches and Mosques prayed. International community stood by us Nigerians. I was a beneficiary and my life was saved. Well-meaning Nigerians took appropriate actions and made sacrifices, some supreme, some less than supreme but God had the final say and He took the ultimate action.”

Obasanjo also alleged that the Federal Government has hired collation officers who will submit fake election results.

The former President however called on Buhari to go home in peace, saying that Nigerians deserve more than he can offer.

Obasanjo also said that Nigeria needs a man that is physically fit, mentally sound and has an active intellect as a leader.