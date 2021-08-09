Obasa made the promise when he received a delegation from the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) led by its President, Mrs Toki Mabogunje, on Monday at the assembly complex in Lagos.

The Speaker said the legislature had always made efforts through lawmaking and feedback mechanisms to ensure that Lagos moves up from being the fifth largest economy in Africa.

Obasa noted that this had made the state to enjoy an enviable environment for businesses to thrive.

He also said the state currently enjoys a great level of security of lives which the government constantly improves upon.

The Speaker described Lagos as a mini-country with representatives from different parts of Nigeria.

Obasa, who commended LCCI for its collaboration with the state legislature, said the house had made laws relating to security, transportation and other sectors to boost the state economy.

"We realised that it is important to have security and protection of Lagos residents because investments can only grow when you have safety.

"That led to the creation of the Security Trust Fund and the Neighbourhood Safety Corps to ensure we support the Nigeria Police.

"There is also a need for continued collaboration with industries in the state. We will continue to work together for the progress of Lagos," he said.

Speaking earlier, Mabogunje commended the assembly for the various bills it had passed for the improvement of businesses in the state.

She appreciated the House's laudable efforts and looked forward to more bills passed into law to promote enabling environment for the private sector.

According to him, an enabling environment and improved security will enable businesses to generate more revenue for the state.

Mabogunje who noted that the mandate of the chamber was to protect the welfare of its members, appealed for consistency in policy implementation.