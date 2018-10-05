Obahiagbon, serving lawmakers pick APC tickets in Edo

NAN reports that serving House member, Henry Okhuarobo, was retuned unopposed as the party’s candidate to represent Ikpoba-Okha constituency in the State House of Assembly.

news

Former House of Rep. member, Patrick Obahiagbon, has emerged All Progressives Congress (APC) Edo South Senatorial candidate at the party primaries held on Thursday in Benin.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that at the primaries, which held in the three senatorial districts, also returned Ehiozuwa Agbonayima, incumbent House of Representative member representing Ikpoba-Okha and Egor Federal constituency as candidates.

NAN reports that serving House member, Henry Okhuarobo, was returned unopposed as the party’s candidate to represent Ikpoba-Okha constituency in the State House of Assembly.

Mr Christopher Okaeben, incumbent member representing Oredo West was returned unopposed, a serving House of Assembly member, Mr Osaigbovo Iyoha, emerged as the candidate for the House of Representative, Oredo Federal Constituency.

However, at the Egor Local Government Party Secretariat, the Chairman, Mr Olaye Odion, refused to allow NAN correspondent to monitor the exercise.

Odion said he was acting on instructions standing from above to allow only specific media organisation to monitor the exercise.