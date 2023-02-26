ADVERTISEMENT
Oba of Benin warns against election violence

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has cautioned politicians and other stakeholders in Nigeria against election violence.

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II.
Oba Ewuare II, gave the advice when the delegation of European Union Mission Long Term Observers monitoring the general elections paid him a visit in his palace on Sunday in Benin City, Edo.

Oba Ewuare II said: ”There is no point shedding blood or getting involved in violence, acts of impunity and other outrageous activities.”

He urged the electorate, politicians and other stakeholders in the elections to be well behaved, stressing that the Benin throne had been praying and working hard for peaceful polls in Nigeria.

The traditional ruler said: “We are expecting politicians and electorate to behave. We pray that the elections will be peaceful.

“We have been praying and working hard for peaceful elections. There is no point in shedding blood. So, we are optimistic."

Addressing the Oba earlier, the Team Lead of the Mission, Jeroen De Vries, commended him for the privilege to receive the European Union delegation in his palace.

He said the delegation was in Nigeria on the invitation of the Federal Government to assess the conduct of the elections conforming to relevant laws in Nigeria and international norms.

The team lead also expressed optimism that the outcome of Nigeria’s general elections would bring in prosperity to Nigerian citizens.

He was accompanied by two other members of the European Union, Mashu Poulsen and Menyeneabasi Chuks.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Presidential and National Assembly elections were held nationwide on Saturday.

News Agency Of Nigeria

