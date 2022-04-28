RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Oba of Benin describes Osinbajo as son of the soil, says he admires his eloquence

Osinbajo visited the monarch to inform him of his intention to run for president in the coming election.

The Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. (Channels TV)
The Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II on Thursday, April 28, 2022, described Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as a “son of the soil”.

The Oba made the statement when he received the Vice President at his palace in Benin City, Edo State.

Speaking, the Oba of Benin explained that he was supposed to be at a meeting in Abuja but he had to shelve it to receive the Vice President.

“Your excellency, we have heard the reasons why you’re here today, We don’t have to over flog your credentials, they speak for themselves anywhere. I always admire your eloquence.

"Because of your credentials, humility, calmness, there's no gainsaying that your contestants are probably shivering where they are."

I was supposed to be in Abuja today for a meeting but I had to put it on hold to receive our dear Vice President, son of the soil, Yemi Osinbajo,” the royal father said.

Recall that Osinbajo joined the presidential race earlier in April and since he declared he has been moving all over the country to seek support for his ambition.

