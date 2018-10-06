news

The All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for the House of Representatives Lagos Island Constituency II has become a subject of controversy after Prince Kayode Akiolu, the son of Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, was unofficially declared the winner.

The election results signed by all representatives of aspirants contesting the election showed that Prince Akiolu won.

According to eyewitnesses, the election, which held on Thursday, October 4, 2018, was free and fair, with the Prince sweeping most of the votes in all the 10 wards in the Constituency, where his father wields enormous influence on the electorates.

Akiolu was said to have defeated all his seven opponents by a landslide margin.

Reliable sources involved in the election told Pulse anonymously that all the aspirants had conceded defeat to Prince Akiolu after the results were announced, including his closest rival, Bolaji Pitan, a brother of former Commissioner for Health in Lagos, Dr Leke Pitan.

Pitan, however, reportedly made a U-turn on Friday claiming that he was the true winner of the primary election.

The development sparked protests in the area and stalled the official pronouncement of the winner by the APC Secretariat in Lagos.

An eyewitness, Badru Eyinlohun, who also voted in the election said Prince Akinolu won the primary, alleging that some disgruntled APC chieftains want to subvert the wishes of the people of Lagos Island for selfish reasons.

He said, "I was among the electorates who voted for the emergence of Prince Akinolu as our representative in the primary for Eti- Osa Constituency. This election went on smoothly and all the contestants were aware of the outcome of the result that produced Prince Akinolu. Just like a football game, all the contestants and their supporters have accepted the outcome.

"Moments after the conduct of the election news filtered into town that some people are sitting on the result. They don’t want to announce the result. In fact, I was told that they have resolved to rig the election for their own candidate.

"There are 10 wards in Lagos Island Constituency and Prince Kayode Akiolu won in all. They should announce the result so that we will have quality representation in the green chambers".

Several attempts made by Pulse to reach out to the Pitan faction was unsuccessful as at the time of filing this report.