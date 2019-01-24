Omolayo, gave the advice in a statement issued by Mr Matthew Ngobua, NYSCs spokesman in the state on Thursday in Yenagoa.

She urged the corps members to focus on the laudable national duty, noting that their roles to nation building would never go unrewarded.

Do not go and focus on money; flee from all forms of electoral offences as the law is not a respecter of any person including corps members, she advised.

The coordinator pledged the commitment of corps members to discharge the national duty as well as the promotion of democracy.

We have carefully compiled and forwarded to INEC the list of corps members according to local government areas of Baylesa.

We have also sensitised them on the importance of this national assignment and directed the Zonal and Local Government Inspectors as well as Group CDS Schedule Officers to brief the corps members under their watch about the national call.

I believe this will add value to the conduct of free, fair and credible elections in the state.

Let me use this opportunity to call on security agencies, traditional rulers and other critical stakeholders to give priority to the welfare and security of corps members before, during and after the elections.

I, as the State Coordinator and mother of the Corps members in Bayelsa will not hesitate to withdraw my children and blacklist any community that molest any of them before, during and after the elections, she warned.