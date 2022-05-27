RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Nyesom Wike questions Peter Obi’s integrity

Authors:

Ima Elijah

You can be the best economist, but you don’t have character - Wike on Peter Obi

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State [Twitter/@GovWike]
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State [Twitter/@GovWike]

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike said former Anambra State governor Peter Obi has questionable integrity for an individual vying for the office of Nigeria president.

Recommended articles

Like Obi, Wike is a presidential aspirant contesting the presidential ticket of the PDP in the 2023 general elections.

The Rivers State governor during a visit to delegates in Anambra State who was governor for eight years on the platform of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), told the party faithful not to “waste your votes on Peter Obi because he will not win.

Obi, who served as PDP’s running mate to 2019 presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, this week announced his resignation from the party days before the presidential primary elections.

He, however, noted that he would be on the ballot for the 2023 presidential election on a political party yet unannounced.

Reacting to Obi’s withdrawal from the PDP, Wike said there was no way the former Anambra State governor would have been handed the presidential ticket due to his ‘integrity’.

At this level, there must be integrity. There must be a character. How can a man who gone round all the Nigerian states – and – in three days to the election, said he has left the PDP,” Wike said during a Channels Television programme.

“From what I read on social media, he has met with Kwankwanso (who) wants to be president, will he now say to Kwankwanso, I want to be VP (vice president)? Integrity and character are very very important in what we’re doing.

“So, when we talk of character and integrity, it is an issue. You can be the best economist, but you don’t have character, no integrity.

“A (PDP) vice presidential candidate in the 2019 election? What is he seeing differently (in NNPP) that he didn’t see for many years now? Just 72 hours (to the PDP presidential primary), he is now seeing them.”

Amid the interest of other party heavyweights – former vice president Atiku Abubakar, and former Senate president Bukola Saraki, Wike said he is confident of winning the PDP presidential ticket.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kazeem beats incumbent, Omititi to secure Mushin Constituency 2 APC ticket

Kazeem beats incumbent, Omititi to secure Mushin Constituency 2 APC ticket

Babajide Obanikoro loses Lagos APC House of Reps ticket to Oba Elegushi's brother

Babajide Obanikoro loses Lagos APC House of Reps ticket to Oba Elegushi's brother

INEC grants parties request, extends deadline for primaries by 6 days

INEC grants parties request, extends deadline for primaries by 6 days

Court rejects Okorocha's bail request over alleged N2.9bn laundering

Court rejects Okorocha's bail request over alleged N2.9bn laundering

Presidential aspirant, Fayose visits popular Amala joint ahead of PDP primaries

Presidential aspirant, Fayose visits popular Amala joint ahead of PDP primaries

Desmond Elliot wins APC ticket for 3rd term

Desmond Elliot wins APC ticket for 3rd term

Lai Mohammed's son, Folajimi, loses 3rd term APC ticket to Lagos Assembly

Lai Mohammed's son, Folajimi, loses 3rd term APC ticket to Lagos Assembly

Labour Party officially welcomes Peter Obi

Labour Party officially welcomes Peter Obi

Nyesom Wike questions Peter Obi’s integrity

Nyesom Wike questions Peter Obi’s integrity

Trending

Peter Obi: How many parties could a man join in his lifetime? – Sowore

Omoyele Sowore

We'll reconcile Tinubu, Osinbajo, other APC aspirants after primaries - Adamu

Senator Abdullahi Adamu. [Channels]

If I become president, any govt official that spends dollars will be jailed -Peter Obi

PDP presidential aspirant, Peter Obi. [Daily Advent Nigeria]

2023: How Lawan was drafted into the presidential race

President of the Senate, Ahmad lawan. [Twitter/@DrAhmadLawan]