Nyesom Wike questions Peter Obi’s integrity

Like Obi, Wike is a presidential aspirant contesting the presidential ticket of the PDP in the 2023 general elections.

The Rivers State governor during a visit to delegates in Anambra State who was governor for eight years on the platform of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), told the party faithful not to “waste your votes on Peter Obi because he will not win.”

Obi, who served as PDP’s running mate to 2019 presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, this week announced his resignation from the party days before the presidential primary elections.

He, however, noted that he would be on the ballot for the 2023 presidential election on a political party yet unannounced.

Reacting to Obi’s withdrawal from the PDP, Wike said there was no way the former Anambra State governor would have been handed the presidential ticket due to his ‘integrity’.

“At this level, there must be integrity. There must be a character. How can a man who gone round all the Nigerian states – and – in three days to the election, said he has left the PDP,” Wike said during a Channels Television programme.

“From what I read on social media, he has met with Kwankwanso (who) wants to be president, will he now say to Kwankwanso, I want to be VP (vice president)? Integrity and character are very very important in what we’re doing.

“So, when we talk of character and integrity, it is an issue. You can be the best economist, but you don’t have character, no integrity.

“A (PDP) vice presidential candidate in the 2019 election? What is he seeing differently (in NNPP) that he didn’t see for many years now? Just 72 hours (to the PDP presidential primary), he is now seeing them.”