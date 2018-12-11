Pulse.ng logo
Nwosu: Support for Buhari remains even after defecting to AA

Uche Nwosu says support for Buhari remains even after defecting to AA

Nwosu said those peddling the rumour about him not supporting Buhari since he joined his new party are unstable.

  • Published:
Okorocha's son-in-law, Nwosu, dumps APC for AA in Imo play

Uche Nwosu

(Oriental Times)

The governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in Imo State, Uche Nwosu, has revealed that his support for President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 presidential election is still intact.

Governor Rochas Okoracha's son-in-law, who left APC for AA to actualise his governorship ambition, said those peddling the rumour about him not supporting Buhari since he joined his new party are unstable.

He said, "Whether they blackmail us or not, the truth is that we have made up our minds to support President Muhammadu Buhari.

"If I will not be supporting President Buhari, I won't be putting his pictures on my billboards and campaign posters.

"We have, together with the governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha, made up our minds to support President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 and nothing can change that."

He promised to deliver his ward to the president and also warned that the electorate in the state will resist any attempt to rig the 2019 elections.

