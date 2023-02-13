ADVERTISEMENT
NSCDC warns Nigerian youths against disrupting the electoral process

News Agency Of Nigeria

The security agency doesn't want Nigerian youths to jeopardise the peace of the society.

[Premium Times]
The warning is contained in a statement issued by the command's Public Relations Officer, Ikor Oche, on Sunday in Gusau.

Muazu, who met with youths organizations on Saturday, said as leaders of tomorrow, the youths should not succumb to the prompting of unpatriotic elements to jeopardise their future and destabilise the state.

He said that no nation would progress without the active and positive contributions of its youth population.

The commandant, therefore, advised the youths to be law abiding and desist from any form of restiveness, protest or any action capable of jeopardising the peace of the society.

Muazu also cautioned against hiding behind the current scarcity of fuel and naira notes to foment trouble for cheap political goals.

He said that the corps has been empowered to protect critical infrastructures and would not fold its arms to allow anyone to breach the peace and security of the state.

Muazu, therefore, appealed to the youths not to nurture any thought of attack on any public and private infrastructure, as that will not be tolerated.

Bashir Garba, who spoke on behalf of the organisations, pledged that youths in Zamfara would remain law abiding and ensure peace before, during and after the general elections.

He said that the National Youth Council of Nigeria, which is the umbrella body of youths organisations, would not be part of any violent protest whether due to shortage of naira notes and fuel, or in support of any political party.

Sani Aliyu, Director Youths in the state Ministry of Youths and Sports, commended the NSCDC for the novel interface with the youths.

He said that the ministry would continue to develop the youths and mentor them to be responsible citizens.

Also, Ibrahim Musa Maizeri, Chairman Nigeria Union of Journalists in the state, said that the union would strive to nip the menace of fake news, and help to educate the youths to be agents of positive change in the society.

NSCDC warns Nigerian youths against disrupting the electoral process

