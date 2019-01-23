The NSCDC Commandant in Enugu State, Mr Steve Amoga, said this on Wednesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

Amoga said that the NSCDC personnel were posted to strategic locations, including the reception venues at the airport, stadium, Igwe Julius Nnajis Palace and University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus.

He said that all NSCDC vehicles had been fully mobilized for duty for President Muhammadu Buharis visit.

He said: The command has completed its deployment of 150 personnel both armed and unarmed for the APC presidential rally slated for Thursday.

The NSCDC will be working in synergy with other sister-agencies to ensure a hitch-free event.

NSCDC personnel will be physically visible in strategic locations like road junctions, streets and roads leading to the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, among other venues.

The commandant also said that heads of security agencies in the state met and inspected all the routes to the venues of activities during the rally to ensure proper security mapping.

NAN reports that the president and other chieftains of the party were expected to attend the rally billed to hold at the main bowl of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.