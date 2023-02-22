NSCDC deploys 102,000 personnel for election security

Audi said that the deployment was in line with the Corps readiness to provide a secure environment for Nigerians to exercise their franchise.

He assured Nigerians that the Corps had evolved a comprehensive deployment plan to enhance general security coverage nationwide for the people to vote without molestation or intimidation.

According to Audi, the massive deployment of personnel is to checkmate all forms of electoral violence and fraud.

“In addition, there would be the deployment of the Anti-vandalism Squad and Special Forces to all critical national assets and infrastructure.

“Including flashpoints in states and the FCT, to protect them against vandalism, damage or arson by criminal elements before, during and after the elections.”

He said the Corps would also engage officers from the the Arms Squad, Counter Terrorism, Chemical, Biological Radiological and Explosives Unit, Female Squad, Rapid Response Squad, K9 and SWAT Units.

“Our specially trained undercover personnel have been dispatched from each Command to work effectively with other security agencies to maintain surveillance, and provide intelligence reports and updates on the security situation in different states, especially on flashpoints,” the CG said.

Audi said while state Commandants would be responsible for field operations, a monitoring team made up of the DCG Operations and other DCGs, Zonal Commanders and other Senior Officers of the Corps have been constituted to effectively monitor and supervise the exercise nationwide.

He directed that, in addition to the unified code of conduct for security agencies, NSCDC Officers deployed for the assignment must comply with the Corps’ Operational Code and the principles of Rule of Law in the discharge of their duties.

“Any conduct of NSCDC staff that negates or undermines the rule of law will be seriously sanctioned,” the CG warned.

Audi directed the personnel to work in harmony with other security agencies to ensure hitch-free polls and guarantee a crime-free environment for voters to exercise their voting rights.

He charged officers and men to display professionalism, be apolitical and maintain high sense of discipline throughout the election period.

“Officers and men of the Corps have been well trained to operate with humility and integrity in delivering service to the nation, therefore, there will be no compromise.