ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

NSCDC deploys 102,000 personnel for election security

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has approved the deployment of 102,000 personnel to provide security during the forthcoming general election in the country.

NSCDC Officers
NSCDC Officers

This is contained in a statement by the Corps Director of Public Relations, Olusola Odumosu in Abuja on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Audi said that the deployment was in line with the Corps readiness to provide a secure environment for Nigerians to exercise their franchise.

He assured Nigerians that the Corps had evolved a comprehensive deployment plan to enhance general security coverage nationwide for the people to vote without molestation or intimidation.

According to Audi, the massive deployment of personnel is to checkmate all forms of electoral violence and fraud.

“In addition, there would be the deployment of the Anti-vandalism Squad and Special Forces to all critical national assets and infrastructure.

“Including flashpoints in states and the FCT, to protect them against vandalism, damage or arson by criminal elements before, during and after the elections.”

He said the Corps would also engage officers from the the Arms Squad, Counter Terrorism, Chemical, Biological Radiological and Explosives Unit, Female Squad, Rapid Response Squad, K9 and SWAT Units.

“Our specially trained undercover personnel have been dispatched from each Command to work effectively with other security agencies to maintain surveillance, and provide intelligence reports and updates on the security situation in different states, especially on flashpoints,” the CG said.

Audi said while state Commandants would be responsible for field operations, a monitoring team made up of the DCG Operations and other DCGs, Zonal Commanders and other Senior Officers of the Corps have been constituted to effectively monitor and supervise the exercise nationwide.

He directed that, in addition to the unified code of conduct for security agencies, NSCDC Officers deployed for the assignment must comply with the Corps’ Operational Code and the principles of Rule of Law in the discharge of their duties.

“Any conduct of NSCDC staff that negates or undermines the rule of law will be seriously sanctioned,” the CG warned.

Audi directed the personnel to work in harmony with other security agencies to ensure hitch-free polls and guarantee a crime-free environment for voters to exercise their voting rights.

He charged officers and men to display professionalism, be apolitical and maintain high sense of discipline throughout the election period.

“Officers and men of the Corps have been well trained to operate with humility and integrity in delivering service to the nation, therefore, there will be no compromise.

“They are to acquaint themselves with the provisions of the Electoral Act as regards the Rules of Engagement for the overall success of the elections,” he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: We never endorsed Bola Ahmed Tinubu – SDP

BREAKING: We never endorsed Bola Ahmed Tinubu – SDP

Hypocritical acts – Labour Party blasts Wike for backing Tinubu

Hypocritical acts – Labour Party blasts Wike for backing Tinubu

2023 Elections: Army deploys personnel for Operation Safe Conduct’ in Adamawa

2023 Elections: Army deploys personnel for Operation Safe Conduct’ in Adamawa

Flood: FG begins second phase dredging of Asa River project

Flood: FG begins second phase dredging of Asa River project

Vote for Tinubu, don’t waste your vote – Abia APC governorship candidate charges

Vote for Tinubu, don’t waste your vote – Abia APC governorship candidate charges

NSCDC deploys 102,000 personnel for election security

NSCDC deploys 102,000 personnel for election security

FG distributes 3,400 cooking cylinders to women in Sokoto

FG distributes 3,400 cooking cylinders to women in Sokoto

Nigerians will enjoy more dividends of democracy under Tinubu – ex Commissioner

Nigerians will enjoy more dividends of democracy under Tinubu – ex Commissioner

Election must hold in South East - Concerned Igbo Elders

Election must hold in South East - Concerned Igbo Elders

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The G5 Governors: Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, Okezie Ikpeazu, Nyesom Wike and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. (Daily Trust)

2023 elections: Finally, G5 governors declare candidates of choice

Nigerian Literature Nobel Wole Soyinka has been a regular teacher at US universities including Harvard, Cornell and Yale

Wole Soyinka breaks silence on endorsing Tinubu

Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi visits Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike. [Twitter:Wike]

How Wike chased Peter Obi away – PDP

Olusegun Obasanjo, Muhammadu Buhari and Odumegwu Ojukwu were the frontrunners for the 2003 presidential election

How Nigerians voted in the 2003 presidential election