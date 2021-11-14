RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Northern group in southeast drums support for Igbo president

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The group is a non-political organisation, made up of members from all the northern states living in the South-East geo-political zone.

Northern group in southeast drums support for Igbo president.
Northern group in southeast drums support for Igbo president.

The Association of Arewa Community in Igboland has called for support for the emergence of an Igbo person as president of Nigeria in the 2023 General Elections.

Recommended articles

Its National President, Alhaji Mohammed Umaru, who made the appeal at a news briefing on Sunday in Umuahia, described the Igbo people as “accommodating”.

Umaru harped on the unity of the country and stated that it was important to support the Igbo people actualise their presidential ambition come 2023.

According to him, the group is a non-political organisation, made up of members from all the northern states living in the South-East geo-political zone.

“The North, West and South-South have all ruled the nation as executive president.

This is the time we should give our consent for an Igbo executive president.

“Our people should give them benefit of the doubt to lead the country in the next political dispensation and if they perform well we can allow them a second chance.

“We, all the northern people living in Igbo land are highly in support of an Igbo executive president.

“Here, we live and earn our living in Igbo land and we will like to continue to live as an indivisible entity to work and operate our businesses,” he said.

He, therefore, appealed to the Igbos to unite and produce a detribalised person that would contest the 2023 presidential election.

He said the group had begun consultations and expressed optimism that other political zones would support the agenda.

He sued for peace and called for a replica of the founding fathers’ attitude for the unity and progress of the nation.

“We should not fan the ambers of hatred because where there is war, nothing is secured,” he cautioned.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC releases timetable for Ekiti, Osun governorship elections

APC releases timetable for Ekiti, Osun governorship elections

Northern group in southeast drums support for Igbo president

Northern group in southeast drums support for Igbo president

Amaechi vows to investigate cause of water accidents in Lagos

Amaechi vows to investigate cause of water accidents in Lagos

Ohanaeze says Igbo Presidency will end Biafra agitation in Southeast

Ohanaeze says Igbo Presidency will end Biafra agitation in Southeast

Buhari in South Africa to seek $40bn investments

Buhari in South Africa to seek $40bn investments

Kwara Govt to issue uniform to motorcycle operators, others

Kwara Govt to issue uniform to motorcycle operators, others

Gov Obaseki promises to launch e-governance platform before the end of the year

Gov Obaseki promises to launch e-governance platform before the end of the year

PDP chieftain urges IPOB to stop violent campaign in Southeast

PDP chieftain urges IPOB to stop violent campaign in Southeast

COVID-19: NCDC registers 51 additional infections, 11 deaths

COVID-19: NCDC registers 51 additional infections, 11 deaths

Trending

INEC declares Anambra governorship election inconclusive

Returning Officer for Anambra Governorship election Florence Obi (TheCable)

Anambra Election: Soludo in early lead as election results trickle in from LGAs

Contestants of the November 6 governorship election in Anambra, (The Nation)

Andy Uba rejects result of Anambra governorship election, threatens legal action

Andy Uba was APC governorship candidate during the election (Premium Times)

Anambra Election: APC urges APGA to stop heating up the polity

APC and APGA Logos (Vanguard)