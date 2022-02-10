RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Northern Governors commend Fayemi’s passion for peace, unity in Nigeria

The Northern Governors Forum has lauded the chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum,(NGF) Dr Kayode Fayemi , for his passion for peace and unity of Nigeria.

Northern Governors commend Fayemi's passion for peace, unity in Nigeria

This is contained in a congratulatory message to Fayemi as he clocked 57 by the NGF Chairman, Gov. Simon Lalong.

The governors also commended Fayemi’s commitment to finding solutions to the nation’s security challenges and his support in assisting the northern region and other parts of the country, in handling problems impeding peace and progress.

The forum acknowledged Feyemi’s contributions and passion in shoring up development of all parts of the country, particularly through harnessing the potentials of the various regional blocks.

Gov. Kayode Fayemi, Governor of Ekiti State

They noted that the engagement of Fayemi as NGF Chairman with the private sector, international organisations and the Federal Government among others, led to some breakthroughs that have impacted the lives of Nigerians .

While wishing him many more years of peace, good health and happiness, the forum urged him to continue to do his best in promoting the ideals of good governance, rule of law, and peaceful coexistence.

