Northern Governors commend Fayemi’s passion for peace, unity in Nigeria

The governors also commended Fayemi’s commitment to finding solutions to the nation’s security challenges and his support in assisting the northern region and other parts of the country, in handling problems impeding peace and progress.

The forum acknowledged Feyemi’s contributions and passion in shoring up development of all parts of the country, particularly through harnessing the potentials of the various regional blocks.

Pulse Nigeria

They noted that the engagement of Fayemi as NGF Chairman with the private sector, international organisations and the Federal Government among others, led to some breakthroughs that have impacted the lives of Nigerians .