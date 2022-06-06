Northern APC governors insist on power shift

The governors spoke with state house correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Simon Lalong, Plateau state governor and chairman of the Northern Governors Forum, said the president has no anointed presidential candidate.

Lalong said the president directed the governors to meet with the national working committee (NWC) of the party to resolve the issue of a consensus candidate.

He said the northern governors informed the president of their decision to ensure that power returns to the south for the sake of equity and unity of the country.

The Plateau governor said the meeting with the NWC has been slated for 5pm on Monday.

The governors had earlier asked Buhari to look toward the southern presidential hopefuls when considering his pick for the flagbearer of the ruling party in the 2023 elections.

meanwhile, The South East/North Central Forum and South West Youth Lobby Committee, pressure groups comprising political leaders across the geopolitical zones, have extolled APC governors from the north for endorsing power shift to the south.

Convener of South East and North Central Forum, George Ugwuja, made their position known, yesterday, saying they would not hesitate to support reputable organisations pushing for national cohesion and making concerted efforts to stabilise the country.