Nobody should be given any undue advantage - Akpata tells INEC after voting

News Agency Of Nigeria

Akpata added that the deployment of tight security personnel was good, but he however expressed concerns if the security were for the voters or certain individuals.

Labour Party governorship candidate in Edo State, Olumide Akpata [X:@OlumideAkpata]
Speaking to journalists after voting at about 10:30 am, Olumide said “I voted according to the voting process and everything went well.

“I want to hope that this is the experience of every Edo voter. I cannot make assumptions standing here.

“I am going to wait for feedback from around the different units and 192 wards in the state.

“We are hopeful that this will be the experience of every Edo voter”.

“I am calling on INEC that the playing field should remain level. Nobody should be given any undue advantage.

“All party agents should be allowed into the collation centres so that we can all witness the process.

“Edo election is an off-cycle election so INEC should have the luxury of deploying its resources to show the world that they can do it well.

“‘The playing field should be totally levelled to allow the best man or woman to win.

‘I am hearing some concerning feedback from around the state but I cannot make any statement until I verify the source of my information.

“We have crossed one hurdle, I have voted and my supporters should be allowed to vote, he said.”

