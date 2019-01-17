Mr Pedro Eke, NOA official in Badagry, said the sensitisation exercise was important in order to forestall voided or rejected ballot papers.

Eke said that the agency was going from one community to another to educate voters to ensure that the electorate cast valid votes.

He said: “NOA wants to see that voided or rejected ballot papers that characterised our nation’s elections are reduced in the coming general elections.

“A vote is voided or referred to as invalid when a voter put his thumb print for two political parties.

“A voter can only vote for a political party.

“I want you to also go through the handbill that is being given to you by NOA staff.

“Most of the reasons that lead to rejection of votes cast are reflected on it,’’ he said.

The NOA official said that the number of voided votes in an election could have negative impact on its outcome.

“It is obvious that if voided votes are many, the winner of an election may not be the popular wish of the people, thus one needs to avoid any mistake that will lead to the rejection of his or her votes.

“The ballot paper for the coming election may be considered too long due to the large number of registered political parties in the country.

“However, you need to identify the logo of the party of your choice for proper voting,’’ he said.

Also speaking, Mr Oluwasegun Olagunju, an official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Badagry, urged voters to avoid voting for two candidates in an election.

Olagunju said that writing the name of candidate on the voting paper does not indicate that the voter has voted.

According to Olagunju, the commission does not accept writing on ballot papers as an indication that one has cast his vote.

“Some people will not want to touch ink so, they will use pen to write the name of the candidate on it.

“This is not acceptable to INEC, you have to use your thumbprint to cast your vote,’’ he said.

Alhaja Kudirat Okunade, the Iya-loja of Agboke Market, Oko-Afo, said that they had learnt lots of lessons from the exercise.

Chief Mojeed Ashafa, the Baba-loja of the market, thanked the two bodies for coming to sensitise them on proper voting.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that market men and women, drivers and residents of Oko-Afo and Ilogbo Town came out in multitude to participate the programme.