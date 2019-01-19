Mr Danjuma Makama, NOA Chief Orientation and Mobilisation Officer in the LGA, described invalid votes as a set back to electing credible leaders.

He stressed that it was important to observe voting rules so as to ensure that every vote counts.

Makama explained during a sensitisation campaign at Emir of Kajuru Palace, on Saturday, that invalid votes often lead to cancellation of elections; declaration of election as inconclusive; litigations and in some cases electoral violence.

He said: “A vote is termed invalid when the voter thumbprint in more than one space, in-between the party’s logos; write or sign on the ballot paper, or thumbprint on the party logo space among others.

“NOA is therefore calling on the electorate to make sure that every ballot paper is thumb printed correctly by thumb printing for only one political party of their choice.

“And the thumbprint must be within the space representing the political party of choice, while ensuring that ink does not spill over the ballot paper.

“Our goal is to create the needed awareness with a view to ensuring that every vote count during the forthcoming 2019 general elections.”

Also speaking, Mr Gankon Ayuba, an official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (UNEC), displayed some photographs of invalid votes, calling on the electorate to vote rightly and make their vote count.

Ayuba also called on eligible voters to come out en masse to exercise their franchise, adding that women and people with disability would be given due attention during the elections.

The Divisional Police Officer in Kajuru, CSP Farouk Umaru, assured the people of adequate security across the local the government area during the elections.

Umaru said that the police would work along with other security agencies in ensuring a peaceful election and urged the people to be law abiding.

The Emir of Kajuru, Alhaji Alhassan Adamu, thanked NOA for the efforts to ensure that the votes of his people count during the 2019 general election.

Adamu directed all district, village and ward heads in his domain to take the messages to every nukes and crannies of the emirate, particularly to women.

He urged political parties to play their part in ensuring peaceful polls in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the sensitisation was attended by party officials, religious leaders, security officials and members of the public.