'No replay of June 12', Buhari assures presidential election results stands

What the president said: The presidents President Buhari’s spokesman, Garba Shehu, said the presidential election, which has been described as allegedly marred by irregularities by many citizens, would not be annulled.

How unsatisfied parties should treat issues: In a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday, March 09, 2023, Shehu urged candidates and political parties not satisfied with the outcome of the election to approach the court.

The statement reads partly: “Before the trip, he was faced with orchestrated attempts to poison public opinion against national institutions, particularly the presidential election and its conduct by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, as an institution, against which vile and unsubstantiated allegations were hurled.

“The wishful thinkers appeared to assume that the June 12, 1993, election crisis, the worst ever since the civil war, could be recreated.

"Those who sought to do this forgot what the President said at the palace of the Gbong-Gwon Jos, when he went to the city to inaugurate the Tinubu-Shettima campaign:

“this election will not be annulled; whoever is the winner will be president.”

What is going on: Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Peter Obi of Labour Party, LP, are not satisfied with the outcome of the presidential election; both claiming they each won the election.