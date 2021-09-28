No objection made so far in voters register displayed in Lagos - INEC

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos that there had been few claims, though.

“So far, reports from our electoral officers in the 20 local government areas in the state show minor claims without any objection.

“No one has lodged any complaint about the registration of any person who should not have been registered or who should not have appeared on the voters’ register.

“Misspelt names and adjustment in dates dominate the few claims in the exercise,’’ Akinbiyi said.

The INEC spokesman attributed the reduction in complaints to online pre-registration exercise and painstaking efforts of INEC staff to review all supplied details during the biometric and physical capturing exercises.

He said that since voters’ register was fundamental to free and fair elections, INEC was not leaving any stone unturned in cleaning the register to ensure free and fair elections.

NAN reports that the seven-day long activity slated for Sept. 24 to Sept. 30 marked the end of the first quarter of the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration nationwide.

The exercise is to give room for all registrants to check for appropriateness or otherwise of their information supplied during registration.