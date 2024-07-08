No new State chairman elected to replace late chairman Adams - Ondo PDP

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state Deputy Chairman, Tola Alabere, has been the Acting Chairman of the party since the demise of Adams on February 14. This is contained in a statement in Akure on Monday by the State Publicity Secretary of the party, Ikantu Peretei.

Peretei explained that the tenure of the present State Executive Committee of the party would expire on August 3.

He said: “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ondo State chapter wishes to state that no state chairman has been elected to replace the former Chairman, Alhaji Fatai Adams.

“The PDP Constitution 2017 as amended has unambiguous provisions for replacement of officers due to death or removal.

“Article 47(6) of our constitution is very clear. Therefore, the purported congratulatory message, which has no author is fake, baseless, unconstitutional and crafted to create problems where there are none.

“For all intent and purposes, the fake congratulatory message is mutinous and a calculated attempt to undermine efforts at rallying support for the PDP Governorship Candidate, Mr Agboola Ajayi at the November election.”