The All Progressive Congress said it has not yet completed the process for the selection of senate leaders and other principal officers for the 9th Assembly.

The ruling party said the decision on the selection would be made public by the party leaders when it is concluded.

The National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Lanre Issa-Onilu, said this while speaking to Punch on whether the party had zoned the positions of the majority leaders, chief whip and their deputies for the Senate and House of Representatives.

“We will come out clearly when it is time. As we have always been transparent in the manner we run the party, when we come into the final stage, the public will get to know.”

He added that it was within the rights of individuals to declare interest in the positions.

“But it must be noted that the party will consider all interests in filling the positions. When we get to the stage, the party will take a stance. But as of now, there is no final decision,” he said.

Recall that on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, Senators Ahmed Lawan (Yobe) and Ovie Omo-Agege (Delta) emerged as the Senate President and Deputy Senate President respectively.

While House of Representatives elected Femi Gbajabiamila and Idris Wase also emerged as the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the house respectively.