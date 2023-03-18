No election is worth the blood of any Nigerian, says Anambra NOA

Nwoji made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Thursday.

He also disclosed that the agency has toured over 180 communities in the state for voter educations and sensitisation of the electorate on the right voting process and conduct for a successful election.

Nwoji said that the agency paid an advocacy visit to stakeholders of the state communities, traditional rulers, religious bodies, non-indigenes, youth and women oraginsations as part of the agency’s third phase of the voter education.

He said that such a visit was extended to the Leader of the Hausa Community, Alhaji Garba Haruna, and described the Hausa Community in Anambra State as a very strategic segment of the State population.

“We ensured that the advocacy visit was scattered as was directed by the Director-General of the Agency in Abuja, Dr. Garba Abari, that all State Directors in the 36 States and Abuja should reach out to the heads of the Social, Markets and Religious Groups in the Country.

“The main goal of the advocacy visit was to reason with leaders of various groups for them to urge their subjects to come out en masse to cast their votes for their desired candidates on Saturday.

Nwoji said that the leaders needed to talk to their people and let them understand that they have the power to change the ugly situations in the country through their votes, and not killing each other.

He said that all the leaders needed to persuade their subjects and their family members, especially those in the different Markets and social associations, to shun all forms of violence as they go out to cast their votes on election day.

Nwoji urged electorate not resort to blood letting in the course of the election because this is not a war but to elect people who would make quality laws and pray for the spirit of sportsmanship.