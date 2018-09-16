Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

No better candidate than Saraki – IBB

Ibrahim Babangida IBB declares his support for Saraki's presidential bid

IBB said this when the Senate President paid him a courtesy visit in Minna, Niger state on Sunday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ibrahim Babangida has declared his support for Saraki's presidential ambition play

Senate President Bukola Saraki submitting his presidential nomination form

(Twitter/@bukolasaraki )

Former Head of State, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) has said that there is No better candidate than Senate President Bukola Saraki.

IBB said this when the Senate President paid him a courtesy visit in Minna on Sunday, September 16, 2018.

Saraki was in Minna, Niger state to meet with members of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) to gather support for his presidential bid.

Saraki’s experience qualifies him

According to The Nation, the former Head of State said Saraki’s experience as a Governor, legislator and Senate President stands him out from the rest.

Babangida also said “You have the right objective for a campaign for leadership in this country. You are much more than prepared because you have been a governor in a state, a legislator and a Senator. You have been holding the Senate for the past three years very well and the Senate have been working very well under you.

“You spoke of three important things that are very dear to me and those of us who fought to keep this country together, the issues which are unity, economic development and security. The security of this nation is a no go area,  the security of the people and property are uppermost in your mind along with the well being of ordinary Nigeria. With these, I can say you have the right objectives for leadership of this country.

“You have my prayers and my support for these three reasons you have enumerated. I hope you keep to your objectives and hope the people will listen and believe you because the objectives are for the good of this country. I wish you well. “

ALSO READ: Saraki says the current administration of President Buhari lacks the will to rescue Nigeria.

In his response, Saraki said “I promise you that I will work for a Nigeria that you will be proud of, that you will say that your efforts and sacrifices have been worth it.  A government that will know that there are leaders and elders and a government that will consult and bring everybody together, a government that will work hard to make sure that the country prospers.”

While speaking to the Niger state PDP delegates, Saraki said now is the right time to grow Nigeria.

The Senate President also told them that he is the right person, because he has all it takes to do the job.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Ambode's Second Term Gov being asked to sign 3 conditions that will...bullet
2 Jide Sanwo-Olu 7 Things to know about the man who could become the...bullet
3 Pulse Opinion Ambode’s current troubles are beyond performance and...bullet

Related Articles

Saraki Buhari lacks the will to rescue Nigeria – Senate President
Dogara House Speaker must go – APC
Tambuwal Buhari is grossly incompetent with no respect for law - Presidential aspirant
Atiku Presidential aspirant says Buhari is not a democrat
Saraki Shun political violence, Senate President tells youths
Saraki Youths hold rally to support Senate President’s presidential ambition in llorin
Saraki Senate President meets IBB again

Politics

Ekiti Governorship Election: Security agencies to jointly deploy 30,000 personnel
Osun Guber Poll Police deploy adequate personnel
Senate President Bukola Saraki has met with former Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida for the second time.
Saraki Senate President meets IBB again
Atiku’s supporters beg Obasanjo for forgiveness
2019 Election Atiku’s supporters beg Obasanjo for forgiveness
Election countdown
2019 Election Tinubu’s ‘candidate’ Sanwo-olu officially declares readiness to unseat Ambode