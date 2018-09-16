news

Former Head of State, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) has said that there is No better candidate than Senate President Bukola Saraki.

IBB said this when the Senate President paid him a courtesy visit in Minna on Sunday, September 16, 2018.

Saraki was in Minna, Niger state to meet with members of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) to gather support for his presidential bid.

Saraki’s experience qualifies him

According to The Nation, the former Head of State said Saraki’s experience as a Governor, legislator and Senate President stands him out from the rest.

Babangida also said “You have the right objective for a campaign for leadership in this country. You are much more than prepared because you have been a governor in a state, a legislator and a Senator. You have been holding the Senate for the past three years very well and the Senate have been working very well under you.

“You spoke of three important things that are very dear to me and those of us who fought to keep this country together, the issues which are unity, economic development and security. The security of this nation is a no go area, the security of the people and property are uppermost in your mind along with the well being of ordinary Nigeria. With these, I can say you have the right objectives for leadership of this country.

“You have my prayers and my support for these three reasons you have enumerated. I hope you keep to your objectives and hope the people will listen and believe you because the objectives are for the good of this country. I wish you well. “

ALSO READ: Saraki says the current administration of President Buhari lacks the will to rescue Nigeria.

In his response, Saraki said “I promise you that I will work for a Nigeria that you will be proud of, that you will say that your efforts and sacrifices have been worth it. A government that will know that there are leaders and elders and a government that will consult and bring everybody together, a government that will work hard to make sure that the country prospers.”

While speaking to the Niger state PDP delegates, Saraki said now is the right time to grow Nigeria.

The Senate President also told them that he is the right person, because he has all it takes to do the job.