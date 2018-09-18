Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

No ban on use of smartphones around polling units - INEC

Vote Buying No ban on use of smartphones around polling units - INEC

The Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi, made the declaration in an interview with the on Wednesday.

  • Published:
No ban on use of smartphones around polling units - INEC play

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu

(Guardian)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it was not banning the use of Smartphone around the polling unit areas, but the moment a prospective voter entered voting cubicle to cast his or her vote.

The Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi, made the declaration in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

He stated this while reacting to the statement issued by the the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Uche Secondus, condemning the decision of INEC to ban the use of smart phones at polling booths.

Oyekanmi said that Nigerians were fully aware of the challenge of vote-buying and selling that reared its ugly head in recent elections.

He said that had prompted many stakeholders to call on INEC to devise innovative ways to tackle the problem.

“In consultation with other stakeholders, the Commission came up with new measures to solve the problem, one of which is to disallow the use of smart phones and other electronic devices in the voting cubicles on election day.

“In other words, INEC is not banning phones around the polling unit area, but the ban takes effect from the moment a prospective voter collects his or her ballot paper and enters into voting cubicle to thumb print and thereafter drop the folded ballot paper into the ballot box.

“After that, the voter can have access to his or her phone.”

Oyekanmi urged Nigerians to disregard any attempt by any individual or group to politicise what was purely a preventive measure.

ALSO READ: I-G, INEC Chairman assure Nigerians of credible election in Osun

Secondus had, in a statement by his Media Adviser Ike Abonyi on Tuesday in Abuja, alleged that the decision was to perfect rigging formula for the ruling All Progressives (APC).

He alleged that the INEC decision was also a deliberate plan to kill means of gathering evidence against rigging arrangements.

He advised voters not to sell their Permanent Voter Cards but use them judiciously to vote in all elections in 2019.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Ambode APC mounts pressure on Lagos Governor to endorse Sanwoolu or be...bullet
2 Ambode Lagos Governor reportedly breaks down in tears as APC power...bullet
3 Ambode This video of Lagos Gov running to pose for photos with...bullet

Related Articles

National Youth Service Corps NYSC advises corps member to disregard political messages
NYSC NYSC corps members advised to resist pressure from politicians ahead of 2019 elections
Ekiti Governorship election tribunal moves sittings out of state
Osun Governorship Poll I-G, INEC Chairman assure Nigerians of credible election
INEC Electoral body bans use of phones in polling booths
INEC Hukumar zabe zata haramta amfani da waya wurin zabe
2019: General Elections Police warns against vandalism of campaign billboards, violence

Politics

We don’t want a disco dancer in Osun Govt House – Oshiomhole
Osun Governorship Election We don’t want a disco dancer in the Govt House – Oshiomhole
6 things to expect as National Assembly resumes
National Assembly 6 things to expect as lawmakers resume on September 25
Atiku vows to end nepotism, if elected president
2019 Election Atiku vows to end nepotism, if elected president
APC mounts pressure on Ambode to endorse Jide Sanwoolu
Party Primaries Lagos APC picks Salvador, 6 others to screen aspirants