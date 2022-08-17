NNPP's strategy to make Kwankwaso Nigeria’s next president – Buba Galadima

According to Galadima, the NNPP is not in anyway disadvantaged in the North by the All Progressive Congress, APC's, Muslim-Muslim ticket.

The former ally of President Muhammadu Buhari was speaking in a recent interview with Premium Times, viewed by Pulse.

Addressing the APC Muslim-Muslim ticket, he said: “You know, some people attended schools, but they ended up not being educated. Also, what is someone’s meat is another man’s poison. Whatever a party can do to win an election is allowed, if it acted within the law and the rules. APC on its side is thinking that it cannot win the next election without a Muslim-Muslim ticket. But NNPP picked a pastor as Kwankwaso’s running mate.

"Look at what we did in Plateau State where 40 per cent of the population are Muslims. Our gubernatorial candidate is a pastor who lived in the United States for 17 years. He is also running an NGO dealing with conflict resolution. His running mate is Sheikh Abdulahi Ango. The two are respected people who love peace. So, if we can have the majority votes from the Muslim side and minority votes from the majority side, other parties can go and share the remaining votes. Because NNPP is the only party with a Muslim as a running mate.

"Our aim is to find lasting solutions to the tribal and religious crises in the state, where people in the state will live in peace, and other people travelling through the state will also move peacefully and safely.

"Same as Taraba State where many parties have Christians as gubernatorial candidates and running mates as well. But NNPP having considered that about 40 per cent of the population are Muslims, our candidate is a Muslim and his running mate is a Christian. And the people accepted that.

"If NNPP can get the majority of votes from the Muslim side and minority votes from the majority Christian side, our party will win in both state and the presidential elections in Taraba State. This is politics. You cannot exclude a large section of society from the democratic process."

Meanwhile APC loyalists protest Muslim-Muslim ticket: Some stakeholders and supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress on Monday, August 15, 2022, took to the streets of Lagos to protest the party’s stance on the contentious Muslim-Muslim ticket.

The demonstrators, under the aegis of the Coalition of APC Stakeholders Network and Southwest Supporters of Tinubu, began their peaceful walk from the popular Shoprite Shopping Mall in Ikeja to the State House in the Central Business District area of Alausa.

Addressing journalists in front of the State House in Alausa, the group’s President-General, Samuel Arokoyo, disclosed that the only obstacle between APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and the presidency in 2023 is his choice of running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.