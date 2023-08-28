ADVERTISEMENT
NNPP's Benue governorship candidate Angwe resigns from party

News Agency Of Nigeria

He added that the current development in the party is not conducive nor healthy for his continued stay in, and membership of the party.

Prof-Bem-Agwe (Credit: The Nation Newspaper)

Angwe’s resignation was contained in a letter he personally signed and addressed to the NNPP Ward Chairman of Mbatyu in Gboko Local Government Area of Benue. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Angwe, who is also the former National Legal Adviser of NNPP, withdrew his membership.

Ahead of the NNPP National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting slated for Aug. 29, 2023.

Taking cognizance of the fact that the current development in the party is not conducive nor healthy for my continued stay in, and membership of the party;

“Desirous of resuming my professional academic activities and my full involvement in the protection and enhancement of human rights in Nigeria as we strive to build a strong and better Nigerian nation based on the principles of freedom, equality and justice;

“In compliance with the resolution of the elders and stakeholders of the party in my immediate community in Benue and their further advice that I should accordingly withdraw my membership of the party;

“And in accordance with the NNPP Constitution 2022 (as amended), I, on this day of 26th August, 2023, withdrew my membership of the NNPP.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I have communicated the notice of my NNPP membership withdrawal to the party Chairman of the Mbatyu NNPP Ward Executive Committee in Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State.”

The former governorship candidate thanked the Ward, Local Government and State party’s executive members for their support.

I also wish to express my sincere appreciation to my party members, supporters and all my well-wishers throughout Benue State and Nigeria as a whole for the great support they accorded me during my governorship campaigns.

“I salute the courage and commitment of all those who believe in me and who made extra efforts in taking a walk with me to the end during this very difficult period.

“I wholeheartedly assure you that I shall at all times carry you along in my future endeavours,” he said.

NAN recalls that NNPP had been enmeshed into crisis that led to the suspension of the Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman, Dr Boniface Aneibonam and the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Dr Agbo Major.

News Agency Of Nigeria

